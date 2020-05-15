WATCH: Katy Perry’s Daises Music Video

Katy Perry released her new video for ‘Daisies’ today and I have to say it is ABSOLUTELY STUNNING. For how simple it looks it just matches the vibes of the song!

The video for “Daisies,” has Katy in a beautiful white dress, surrounded by the flowers. Eventually she gets naked against the backdrop of a waterfall, giving us a peek at her baby bump.

Katy is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She announced the news in a music video in March. Fans are theorizing that since she revealed her pregnancy via a music video, that this was her Daughter’s Name reveal Video. What do you think?

