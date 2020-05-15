Entertainment News
WATCH: Katy Perry’s Daises Music Video

Katy Perry released her new video for ‘Daisies’ today and I have to say it is ABSOLUTELY STUNNING. For how simple it looks it just matches the vibes of the song!

I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. 🌼DAISIES🌼 is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now… especially the ones we left behind 💛

The video for “Daisies,” has Katy in a beautiful white dress, surrounded by the flowers. Eventually she gets naked against the backdrop of a waterfall, giving us a peek at her baby bump.

Katy is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She announced the news in a music video in March. Fans are theorizing that since she revealed her pregnancy via a music video, that this was her Daughter’s Name reveal Video. What do you think?

