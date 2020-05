Big Al FAILED at his attempt at a call back from last week. WE REPEAT, BILL GATES IS FINE!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Big Al Is Really Lonely

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Too Late, Big Al!

RELATED: Big Al’s Quarantine Girlfriend Requirements

Big Al’s Fake News was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: