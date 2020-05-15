No pressure, Big Al, but these are some pretty memorable graduation speeches…

Want Big Al to speak at your ceremony? Let us know HERE!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: No Cap Graduation 2.0

RELATED: The Legendary Voice Of Goofy, Bill Farmer, Calls The Show!

RELATED: Hilton Hotels Responds To Claims of Attempt To Rip Off 5th Graders

Memorable Graduation Speeches was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: