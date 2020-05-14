News and Gossip
News And Gossip

Memphis Dad Builds At-Home Graduation For His Daughter

This dad made sure his daughter got the opportunity to walk across the stage, despite COVID-19!

Students Wearing Mortarboards In City

Source: Ungureanu Vadim / EyeEm / Getty

During this time we would be attending graduations and celebrating the accomplishments of those completing a level on their educational journey. But, due to COVID-19 graduations and celebrations have been cancelled/postponed to later dates.

Gabrielle Pierce spent four years at Xavier University in Louisiana and was excited to walk across the stage. She told a local news station, “Initially I was upset, I was crying. It took me like a week to stop crying. I really wanted to walk, I felt like I needed to walk.” Her dad, Torrence Burson, was upset and decided to still grant his daughter the opportunity to walk across the stage.

He told the local news station, “I went to bed and woke up in the middle of the night and said, ‘that’s it. I’m just going to be the graduation here.”

Burson turned their family driveway into a real-life commencement ceremony. He made sure to include a podium, a stage, a procession, invocation, national anthem, welcome, song, commencement address, followed by granting his daughter her degree. The neighbors also lined the streets and participated as a live audience.

“It was just amazing. Better than the actual graduation, because it was more personal,” said Pierce.

Congrats Gabrielle and the rest of the Class of 2020!

Memphis Dad Builds At-Home Graduation For His Daughter  was originally published on hot963.com

Close