Contrary to popular belief Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby… or anyone’s baby as a matter of fact. The rumor mill started churning today on social media as fans began to speculate on what Khloe had been posting recently.

Fans started to notice she was posting a lot of pink flowers which some people saw it as a sign of another daughter. Other fans commented on the fact that a lot of the photos and videos Khloe’s been posting on social media are from the waist up or throwback pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

Khloe put all the rumors to rest on Twitter today

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: