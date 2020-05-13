Contrary to popular belief Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby… or anyone’s baby as a matter of fact. The rumor mill started churning today on social media as fans began to speculate on what Khloe had been posting recently.
Fans started to notice she was posting a lot of pink flowers which some people saw it as a sign of another daughter. Other fans commented on the fact that a lot of the photos and videos Khloe’s been posting on social media are from the waist up or throwback pics.
Khloe put all the rumors to rest on Twitter today
