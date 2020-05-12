Here’s How To Set Up Stimulus Check Direct Deposit

Some have gotten their stimulus checks, while others continue to wait for theirs to arrive. Good news! You can get yours a little quicker if you sign up for direct deposit, but you’ll need to act fast as the deadline is tomorrow (Wedneday 5/13) at 12pm EST. If you do not sign up your stimulus check will be mailed to you, which could take longer to arrive.

You just need to go to the IRS’ “Get My Payment” page, and click on the blue button. You’ll then need to click the “OK” button to confirm authorization, then you’ll be directed to the page to fill out your information including your SSN or tax ID, DOB, and address.

If the IRS already has your direct deposit information from previous tax returns, you’ll see a page that will give you the status of your payment. If you don’t have direct deposit set up, you will be prompted to enter information from your 2019 tax return. If you have not filed your 2019 taxes yet, you will need to enter in the information from your 2018 return.

Data is updated once a day, overnight, so you will not need to check back on the status of your payment more than once a day. Click here to enter your direct deposit information. If you are unsure if you are eligible to receive a stimulus check, click here for more details.

