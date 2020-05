Part-Time Justin whips up another tasty cocktail, lifts our spirits…. and confuses the kiddos!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Turn Up Cinco De Mayo

RELATED: Turn Up A Very Festive Cocktail

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up The Alphabet Song was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: