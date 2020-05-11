Indy’s Connection: Staying Fed and Staying Active During a Pandemic

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with John Elliott, CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. He spoke about where people can find food, how people can support Gleaners and their communities, and how the pandemic will continue to impact people after the health crisis has been addressed.

John mentioned the Community Compass app during the interview as a place to learn more about where to find food. You can see a video Jules did about it here. You can also find more information on the Gleaners website.

For the second part of show, Emily talked with Kären Haley, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. As stay-at-home orders are still in effect for certain counties and cities, the trail is open and users are recommended to use CDC safety guidelines. Kären also gave details about the trail expansion that is in the works.

If you are in need of help, you can call 2-1-1, and someone will connect you with resources and organizations in your area.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6 on RadioNOW 100.9.

