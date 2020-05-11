Someone is dealing with a very dysfunctional laundry cycle… And when is it okay to end a friendship?

And a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Such A Sweet BDay Gift!

Love Letters To Kellie: Such A Sweet BDay Gift!

Love Letters To Kellie: Fantasizing About The Breakup

Love Letters To Kellie: Laundry Problems! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: