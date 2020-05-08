Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With U’ Video

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber "Stuck Wit U"

Source: Universal Music Group/ Republic Records

Don’t mind me, I’m just over here SOBBING!  Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have teamed up for a quarantine love song and it will definitely have you in your feelings.  (There will be babies made to this song)  They asked fans to use the below snippet to send them videos to be used as part of the official music video.

Carole Baskin and her alive husband even submitted a clip, which Justin Bieber posted to his Instagram to promote the song.  The clip did not make it into the final version of the video.

View this post on Instagram

Tonight. #stuckwithu.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

It was also announced that the proceeds from sales and streaming will be donated.

View this post on Instagram

may 8 🖤 stuck with u

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Watch the video below, and try not to cry!  (Oh yeah, and peep that Ariana and Demi Lovato seem to confirm their new relationships)

Ariana Grande , Carole Baskin , collaboration , COVID-19 , justin bieber , quarantine , Stuck With U

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close