WATCH: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With U’ Video

Don’t mind me, I’m just over here SOBBING! Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have teamed up for a quarantine love song and it will definitely have you in your feelings. (There will be babies made to this song) They asked fans to use the below snippet to send them videos to be used as part of the official music video.

Carole Baskin and her alive husband even submitted a clip, which Justin Bieber posted to his Instagram to promote the song. The clip did not make it into the final version of the video.

It was also announced that the proceeds from sales and streaming will be donated.

Watch the video below, and try not to cry! (Oh yeah, and peep that Ariana and Demi Lovato seem to confirm their new relationships)

