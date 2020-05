J-Si’s son Cason is a bunny whisperer! But that’s not what J-Si is super proud of him about!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: J-Si Shaved Winston

RELATED: J-Si’s Spam Mistake

Carson The Bunny Whisperer was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: