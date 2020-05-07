Pregnant Woman Stuck, Killed By IMPD Officer

According to WISH TV, an Indianapolis woman was hit and killed by an IMPD officer on his way to work Wednesday night. This story comes after news broke that officers killed a young man on the city’s northwest side the same day.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Officer Jonathon Henderson was heading into work around 9:45 PM Wednesday night. Henderson was going north on South Harding Street near 465. According to reports he was in the ramp entrance lane on the right when he struck a pregnant woman, who was on foot.

Henderson called for help and began performing first aid. After the woman was rushed to the hospital, her unborn child both died.

