Coping With Quarantine: Intuitive Eating

Coping With Quarantine

Source: RadioNow 100.9 / iONEDigital

In this series, Jules chats with Dr. Kelsea Visalli on various topics surrounding your mental health during quarantine. This time can be a lot for many and Jules wants to make sure you are equiped with the best information to cope with quarantine. This time the two talk about intuitive eating.

Intuitive Eating is defined as a self-care eating framework, which integrates instinct, emotion, and rational thought and was created by two dietitians, Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch in 1995.

Watch as Dr. Kelsea Visalli breaks down intuitive eating and how it affects you during quarantine.

