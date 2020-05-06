Entertainment News
Selena Gomez To Host New Quarantine Cooking Show

I didn’t know Selena Gomez was into cooking, but apparently she is!  She must be decent at it too, because she’s going to star in and executive produce a new quarantine cooking show.  The show is set to air this summer on HBO Max.

Selena says the show is going to be the perfect side project because she loves food!  It’s not all fun and games though, the 10 episode series will bring awareness to a food-related charity.  Can’t wait to possibly learn some new cooking skills from Selena!

Close