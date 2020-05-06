Entertainment News
Ummm, Hello…Adele Has ALWAYS Been Gorgeous

!!!Adele appreciation post!!!  Adele recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and she posted a selfie to Instagram.  In the caption, she thanked fans for their birthday wishes, and showed love to first responders and essential workers that have continued to work hard during this pandemic.  It wasn’t the caption that got people talking, the photo itself seemed to break the internet.  In the photo, Adele is rocking a tight black mini dress.  Of course, this got people talking about her noticeably slimmer figure.  Check out her birthday post below!

Back in December, Adele posted this photo and people couldn’t get over it…

Some of the comments I’ve seen on both of those photos mention how “beautiful” Adele looks “now.”  OKAY, let’s not forget Adele has ALWAYS been gorgeous!  And if you’ve forgotten, here’s the proof…

View this post on Instagram

Auckland / Mt Smart Stadium / Mar 25

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

View this post on Instagram

Miami, FL / American Airlines Arena / Oct 26

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

View this post on Instagram

Toronto, ON / Air Canada Centre / Oct 6

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas x

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

View this post on Instagram

Berlin / Mercedes-Benz Arena / May 8

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

View this post on Instagram

@id_magazine

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Adele has always looked FABULOUS, and we LOVE her!

