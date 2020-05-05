Chloe’s Kitchen: Homemade Bread

Homemade bread just hits different ESPECIALLY when its fresh out of the oven 🤤 My mum has this awesome bread recipe that I thought I would try out instead of making a trip to the store to buy a loaf. It was super delicious and definitely worth the wait!!!
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups All-purpose Flour
- 1 1/2 cups Warm Water
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Sugar
- 1 packet of Yeast
DIRECTIONS
- Pre-heat 375F.
- In a mixer put the flour and salt.
- In a separate bowl mix the warm water, sugar, and yeast.
- Leave the yeast mixture alone for 10/15 minutes. You know its ready when there are little bubbles.
- Add the yeast mixture into the flour and mix till a ball has formed (if you have a bread hook attachment for your mixer I HIGHLY suggest using it)
- Cover that with plastic wrap and let it hang out for 10 minutes.
- Mix it up one more time!
- Shape the dough in loaves/Rolls(use extra flour for this step!)
- If you do rolls check after 15 minutes. If you do a loaf check after 20 minutes.
- You know they are done when you tap the bottom and it sounds hollow
- Enjoy!!!
