Chloe’s Kitchen: Homemade Bread

Homemade bread just hits different ESPECIALLY when its fresh out of the oven 🤤 My mum has this awesome bread recipe that I thought I would try out instead of making a trip to the store to buy a loaf. It was super delicious and definitely worth the wait!!!

INGREDIENTS

3 cups All-purpose Flour

1 1/2 cups Warm Water

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Sugar

1 packet of Yeast

DIRECTIONS

Pre-heat 375F. In a mixer put the flour and salt. In a separate bowl mix the warm water, sugar, and yeast. Leave the yeast mixture alone for 10/15 minutes. You know its ready when there are little bubbles. Add the yeast mixture into the flour and mix till a ball has formed (if you have a bread hook attachment for your mixer I HIGHLY suggest using it) Cover that with plastic wrap and let it hang out for 10 minutes. Mix it up one more time! Shape the dough in loaves/Rolls(use extra flour for this step!) If you do rolls check after 15 minutes. If you do a loaf check after 20 minutes. You know they are done when you tap the bottom and it sounds hollow Enjoy!!!

I’m always looking for more recipes to try out! If you have one you want me to do, hit me up on the Twitter and Insta @RealChloeTyson ! Also send me pics if you do try any of my recipes!

