My Quarantine Playlist

The sense of going stir crazy from quarantining during COVID-19 is starting to set in. I’ve watched all of the TV shows and movies on my watch list for Netflix and Hulu. I’ve also done crafts, read books, and walk my neighborhood a thousand times (not literally.) I have almost run out of things to do and I can feel the stir crazy creeping up on me. SOOO to keep the crazy at bay I decided to make a quarantine playlist. Here it is in not particular order….

‘Better Days’ – One Republic

‘Alone Again’ – The Weeknd

‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ – Bon Jovi

‘Supalonely’ – Benee

‘U Can’t Touch This’ – MC Hammer

‘Stayin’ Alive’ – Bee Gees

‘level of concern’ – Twenty One Pilots

‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ – The Police

‘We are warriors’ Avril Lavigne

‘Waiting On the World to Change’ – John Mayer

‘Ghost’ – Halsey

‘Living in a Ghost Town’ – The Rolling Stones

‘It’s The End Of The World’ – R.E.M

What songs are missing that I should add??? Hit me up on the Twitter and Insta @RealChloeTyson !

See Also: 6 Ways I’m staying sane during the Quarantine

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: