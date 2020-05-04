Indy’s Connection: Voting During COVID-19 and Taking Care of Mental Health

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Jeremy Burton, Chief Deputy for Marion County Voter Registration. Jeremy talked about how the election is different this year including mail in ballots, and how to register to vote in the upcoming preliminaries. Monday, May 4 is the deadline to register. You can do it online at indianavoters.in.gov. You can also check your voter status, see who is on the ballot, find polling locations, and update information there as well.

For the second part of the show, Dr. Ukamaka Oruche joined the conversation to talk about how mental health is being effected by the Coronavirus, and how people can support their friends and family members. She gives resources to get help for substance abuse and domestic violence.

If you are in need of help, you can call 2-1-1, and someone will connect you with resources and organizations in your area.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

