Taylor Swift Gives A Nurse The Gift Of A Lifetime

Many celebs are showing their appreciation for front line workers daily, including Taylor Swift.
Whitney Hilton is not only a “Swiftie,” she is a registered nurse on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Utah native who went to New York to help fight the virus, shared her story in a recent article posted by Intermountain Healthcare. In it, Hilton detailed her experience of traveling over 2,000 miles to help those in need across the country during the pandemic.
See Also: Taylor Swift Donates Money To Save A Nashville Record Store
Swift read this story and wanted to send Hilton a special gift to show her appreciation and also to celebrate the nurse’s 30th birthday. The “Lover” singer sent a handwritten note and a ton of Lover merchandise to the nurse.
See Also: Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Practice Social Distancing
Hilton couldn’t contain her excitement and took to Twitter to publicly thank the singer.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Swift has been donating and supporting her “Swifties” who are in need or doing great things. Recently she donated $3,000 to one of her fans who had been struggling financially because of COVID-19.