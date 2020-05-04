Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Swift Gives A Nurse The Gift Of A Lifetime

Taylor Swift at arrivals for MISS AMERIC...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Many celebs are showing their appreciation for front line workers daily, including Taylor Swift.

Whitney Hilton is not only a “Swiftie,” she is a registered nurse on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Utah native who went to New York to help fight the virus, shared her story in a recent article posted by Intermountain Healthcare. In it, Hilton detailed her experience of traveling over 2,000 miles to help those in need across the country during the pandemic.

See Also: Taylor Swift Donates Money To Save A Nashville Record Store

Swift read this story and wanted to send Hilton a special gift to show her appreciation and also to celebrate the nurse’s 30th birthday. The “Lover” singer sent a handwritten note and a ton of Lover merchandise to the nurse.

See Also: Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Practice Social Distancing

Hilton couldn’t contain her excitement and took to Twitter to publicly thank the singer.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Swift has been donating and supporting her “Swifties” who are in need or doing great things. Recently she donated $3,000 to one of her fans who had been struggling financially because of COVID-19.

Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Our Brand Is Crisis' - Arrivals
9 photos

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close