Taylor Swift Gives A Nurse The Gift Of A Lifetime

Many celebs are showing their appreciation for front line workers daily, including Taylor Swift.

Whitney Hilton is not only a “Swiftie,” she is a registered nurse on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Utah native who went to New York to help fight the virus, shared her story in a recent article posted by Intermountain Healthcare. In it, Hilton detailed her experience of traveling over 2,000 miles to help those in need across the country during the pandemic.

See Also: Taylor Swift Donates Money To Save A Nashville Record Store

Swift read this story and wanted to send Hilton a special gift to show her appreciation and also to celebrate the nurse’s 30th birthday. The “Lover” singer sent a handwritten note and a ton of Lover merchandise to the nurse.

See Also: Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Practice Social Distancing

Hilton couldn’t contain her excitement and took to Twitter to publicly thank the singer.

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Swift has been donating and supporting her “Swifties” who are in need or doing great things. Recently she donated $3,000 to one of her fans who had been struggling financially because of COVID-19.