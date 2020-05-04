Entertainment News
Carole Baskin Tricked Into First Interview Since ‘Tiger King’

Tiger King assets

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Hey all you cool cats and kittens!  It’s no secret that the flower-crown-wearing “tiger queen,” Carole Baskin, was upset with the way she was portrayed in the wildly popular Netflix series, Tiger King.  She was accused of having something to do with her husband’s disappearance, and she has since declined to do any interviews.  Two prankster YouTubers, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, thought they could convince the CEO of Big Cat Rescue to do an interview by tricking her into thinking she was speaking with The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon.

The pair had reached out to Baskin several times posing as a production company working for Jimmy Fallon.  After numerous attempts and rejections, Baskin reached out and agreed to do the interview.  Through a soundboard clips from old Jimmy Fallon interviews, the duo successfully pulled off the prank.  Check out the interview and process below!

Baskin found out the interview was fake, and was surprisingly not upset.  She said it was a fun prank with no intended ill will.  Meanwhile I’m over here like…. *sings to tune of Meg The Stallion’s “Savage”*  “Can’t convince me that it didn’t happen…Carole Baskin”

