Back On Track: Gov. Holcomb’s Plan To Reopen The State

Friday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a statement that lays out his plan to reopen the state by July 4th. The plan has five stages, with the final stage being as close to normal as we can be. According to Holcomb, the state has been in “stage one” of the plan and over the next few weeks and will begin to move into stage two based on the county.

Below are the list of changes that happen in each stage.

Stage Two:

Hoosiers 65 and over and those with high risk health conditions who are the most susceptible to the coronavirus should remain at home as much as possible

Local governments may impose more strict guidelines

Essential travel restrictions are eliminated and gatherings of up to 25 people are permitted

The remaining manufacturers that had not been considered essential will also be able to open

Retail and commercial businesses will open at 50 percent capacity

Shopping malls may open at 50 percent capacity with indoor common areas restricted to 25 percent capacity

Personal services like hair salons barber shops, spas and tattoo parlors also may open may 11 by appointment only

Restaurants and bars that serve food may open May 11 at 50% capacity, but bar seating will remain closed

Those who work in offices are encourages to work remotely whenever possible.

Starting May 8th for all 92 counties, Indiana worship services may also convene following specific social distancing guidelines. Those 65 and over and those at elevated risk will be asked to stay home.

Stage Three (Starts May 24th):

Individuals at risk, including those over 65 may venture out cautiously

Those who can work remotely should continue to do so

Social gatherings up to 100 people may occur

Retail stores and malls can move to 75% capacity

Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, pools, campgrounds, gyms, fitness centers and more may reopen with restrictions and social distancing

Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity and mall common areas – such as food courts and sitting areas – may further open to 50% capacity.

Stage 4 (If still on track, this will happen starting June 14th):

Face coverings will be optional

Social gatherings of up to 250 people will be allowed.

Large venues and state buildings will be reopened with increase retail stores and malls to full capacity

Recreational sports, leagues and tournaments may also resume in stage four and restaurants can open at 75% capacity.

Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity

Dining room service may open at 75% capacity, bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity

Cultural, entertainment and tourism may open at 50% capacity. This includes museums, zoos, bowling alleys, aquariums, and like facilities.

Stage 5 (Beginning July 4th):

Holcomb stated, “Even in Stage 5 we will continue to do social distancing, but conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals, state fair and like events may resume and remote work will be optional. Retail stores, malls, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms and personal services may operate at full capacity. Restrictions will be lifted at amusement parks, water parks and like facilities.”

