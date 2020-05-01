Caroline Kraddick Shares Her New EP

Caroline is excited to share her debut EP, Stronger, with the world.

A portion of proceeds are donated to Kidd’s Kids to help bring hope and happiness to kids with life threatening and life altering conditions. Find out all the ways to get her single HERE!

Plus, you can donate any time at KiddsKids.org…

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=26502999″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/3d1012fc03fc546b2e8245bd61880d84.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

