We check in with our girl Jenna… and she tells us that they have been fighting over baby names!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=26502849″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/3d1012fc03fc546b2e8245bd61880d84.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE JENNA CHECK-INS: Jenna’s Quarantine Check-In

RELATED: Jenna’s Quarantine Corner

RELATED: Catching Up With Jenna During Quarantine

Jenna’s Baby Name Debate was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: