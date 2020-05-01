Big Al shocked us all with this announcement! And Trey launches another investigation…

Ana was busted doing something rather embarrassing, possibly even illegal. And Nick Adams shares a major mess up that went down yesterday!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=26503313″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/3d1012fc03fc546b2e8245bd61880d84.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Allen’s Home Haircut

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: A Famous Reply!

KKMS News Update: No One Even Noticed was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: