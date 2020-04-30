J-Si likes to troll the telemarketers but this one backfired big time… and he felt dumb afterwards!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=26431314″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5a796791c518547d786cba12a2373520.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

J-Si’s Spam Mistake was originally published on radionowhouston.com

