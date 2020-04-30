KKMS Daily News: Allen’s Home Haircut

Kellie did it… but someone had to fix it. Find out about the home haircut!
Trey was a little cocky while putting the baby furniture together, Ana gets the joke but doesn’t become the joke… Get caught up with your favorite newscasters now!
[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=26431962″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5a796791c518547d786cba12a2373520.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]
