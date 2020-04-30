Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room

Entertainment News
The COVID-19 pandemic has gifted us some weird stories but none may be weirder than hearing Eminem stopping a home invader.

A man was arrested and charged with first degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building after breaking into the “Lose Yourself” rapper’s Detroit area home. According to TMZ, the incident happened earlier this month at 4 a.m. and saw the rapper confront the home intruder, a 26-year-old man named Matthew Hughes.

The ironic part? Eminem’s security team was asleep and didn’t hear the sound of the alarm that was triggered when Hughes allegedly broke in through a kitchen window. Em, because either he’s a light sleeper or has the awareness of a ninja, was awake and found Hughes “in his living room” and shouted for his security team to grab him.

Authorities believe Hughes didn’t attempt to steal anything when he broke in – he just wanted to meet Eminem.

