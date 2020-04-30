Entertainment News
Watch How Lizzo Reacts To Beyoncé Telling Her Happy Birthday [VIDEO]

LIZZO

Source: Victoria McGraw-@victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Lizzo celebrated her 32nd Birthday on April 27th. While many wished the singer a Happy Birthday on social media, there was one particular shoutout that brought the singer to tears. Using the cutest baby photo of Lizzo, Beyoncé posted to her website with the message “HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO April 27, 1988.”

Lizzo took to Instagram to thank Beyoncé in an emotional video. Stunned and overjoyed, she stated,”Thank you Beyoncé. Oh, my god. Thank you, Beyoncé. She knows. She knows I exist. I don’t know what to do with myself. Wow, gonna sit with that one for a while.”

