Coping With Quarantine: Tips For Managing Your Mental Health

Coping With Quarantine

Source: RadioNOW 100.9 / iONEDigital

We are facing something that most of us have never seen before…a GLOBAL PANDEMIC. With so much uncertainty, your mental health may be affected. So we are here to help.

Jules checked in with Psychologist, Dr. Kelsea Visalli to speak about how you can cope with quarantine. During their talk, Visalli offers various resources and practices to help you focus on your mental health during this pandemic so you can continue to be your best self during the pandemic.

Check it out below. 

Also tune into Dr. Kelsea Visalli’s YouTube channel for more tips on managing your mental health.

