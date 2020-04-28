Indy
The State Launches New Website To Provide Free Mental Health Resources

Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

COIVD-19 continues to Impact not only the state of Indiana, but the world. With so much uncertainty in the world, it can have a major impact on people’s mental health. On Monday, Gov. Holcomb and Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration announced a new website to further help Hoosiers during the pandemic. BeWellIndiana.org is a one stop shop for mental health resources as well as resources on: insurance, food insecurity, unemployment, child care and more.

Holcomb stated that the website it designed to help with the increase in anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

