They have been together for a long time and got engaged because that’s the next step… but they know that they have no business being married! We talk to the person that is having this problem!

And a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=26206982″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/618b2a51c7c0ee34bdc63b576406e6a9.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Breakup During Quarantine

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: My Husband Is Driving Me Crazy!

Love Letters To Kellie: Call Off The Engagement! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: