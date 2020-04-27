The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

KKMS Daily News: Shopping Or Hoarding?

KKMS 042720

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Big Al ventured out of the house, Trey had a moment of clarity, J-Si took a punch in the heart from his daughter… Get all of the latest during this edition of KKMS News Update!

Plus, what seemed like a good idea caused even more damage… And there was a lot going on at Kellie’s house… but not a lot of group participation.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: KKMS Daily News – Happy Hour

RELATED: KKMS Daily News – What Day Is It?

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: The Patio Conspiracy

KKMS Daily News: Shopping Or Hoarding?  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close