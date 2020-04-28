Indy’s Connection: Adapting for Adopting and Digital Library Resources

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Amy Tobias, Chief Development Officer for IndyHumane, about how the organization is adapting to the challenges of helping animals get adopted during a pandemic while keeping everyone safe.

For the second part of the show, Emily plays back an interview with Deb Lambert, Director of Collection Management for the Indianapolis Public Library. Lambert talked about the multitude of resources the library has online that can be accessed with and without a library card. In the previous version of this interview, it was edited for time, but now includes more online resources like the digital Indy service.

If you are in need of help, you can call 2-1-1, and someone will connect you with resources and organizations in your area.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6 on RadioNOW 100.9.

