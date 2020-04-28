Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home

Indy’s Connection: Adapting for Adopting and Digital Library Resources

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Amy Tobias, Chief Development Officer for IndyHumane, about how the organization is adapting to the challenges of helping animals get adopted during a pandemic while keeping everyone safe.

For the second part of the show, Emily plays back an interview with Deb Lambert, Director of Collection Management for the Indianapolis Public Library. Lambert talked about the multitude of resources the library has online that can be accessed with and without a library card. In the previous version of this interview, it was edited for time, but now includes more online resources like the digital Indy service.

If you are in need of help, you can call 2-1-1, and someone will connect you with resources and organizations in your area.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6 on RadioNOW 100.9.

 

 

 

coronavirus , indy public library , indy's connection , indyhumane , metheny

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close