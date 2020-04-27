Entertainment News
Jason Derulo Shows Off His Culinary Skills With A Giant Donut Burger!

59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It looks like Jason Derulo is using his quarantine time to show the world how great his cooking skills are.

Recently, Derulo reached 17 Million followers on TikTok and to celebrate, he shared his newest kitchen creation…a giant donut burger! With the caption “Made a HUGE A$$ Doughnut Burger,” Derulo posted a picture of a huge sandwich featuring a large glazed donut, a massive meat patty (with the number 17 on it), bacon, cheese, and lettuce.

This isn’t Derulo’s first time showing off his culinary talents. If you follow the singer on TikTok, you probably have seen a lot of tasty meals being shared. Earlier this week, he posted a video of himself making a chocolate pizza that was made with Nutella, cookie dough bites, M&Ms, a Twix bar, and caramel drizzle.

Close