Kristin Cavallari Announces Divorce From Husband Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari is the cover model for Michigan Avenue Magazine&apos;s fall fashion issue

Source: C.M. Wiggins/WENN.com / WENN

Well, this is a Hollywood breakup none of us were expecting to hear. After nearly a decade and three children together, Kristin Cavallari and husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler are calling it quits.

Cavallari made the announcement on her Instagram page.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the reality TV personality’s lengthy post began, alongside an image of her and the former Chicago Bear and Miami Dolphin. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

She added, “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cavallari and Cutler first began dating in 2009, even after Cutler initially went through Cavallari’s publicist to get her attention. They got engaged in 2011, called it off that summer, welcomed their first child together in 2012 and finally walked down the aisle in 2013.

Cutler has yet to publicly respond to the announcement.

