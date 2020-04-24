KKMS Daily News – Happy Hour

Trey’s wife is a prisoner in her quarantine, Ana’s boyfriend really shouldn’t have gone there and someone made our virtual happy hour very uncomfortable…

Plus, J-Si thought they were saving money in quarantine.

