Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Billie Eillish Perform A 50-Minute Home Concert! [VIDEO]

Billie Eilish

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Billie Eilish and her older brother Finneas were the toast of the Grammys when the pair took home awards not just for Producer Of The Year (Finneas) but also Album of the YearRecord of the YearSong of the Year, and Best New Artist to name a few. Now the duo decided upon a treat for the fans – a live stream concert for a great cause.

See Also: Billie Eilish Postpones ‘WHERE DO WE GO?’ Tour

The pair did a 50-minute concert from their Los Angeles home for the Verizon Pay It Forward Live series, showing support for America’s small businesses. During the event, both highlighted some of the small businesses that are important to them. #PayItForwardLive is a weekly live-stream starring the biggest names in entertainment supporting small businesses.

See Also: Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image Criticism

Watch Billie & Finneas’ performance below.

Billie Eilish’s Top 5 Fashion Moments!
Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music
5 photos

Watch Billie Eillish Perform A 50-Minute Home Concert! [VIDEO]  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close