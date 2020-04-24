Billie Eilish and her older brother Finneas were the toast of the Grammys when the pair took home awards not just for Producer Of The Year (Finneas) but also Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist to name a few. Now the duo decided upon a treat for the fans – a live stream concert for a great cause.

The pair did a 50-minute concert from their Los Angeles home for the Verizon Pay It Forward Live series, showing support for America’s small businesses. During the event, both highlighted some of the small businesses that are important to them. #PayItForwardLive is a weekly live-stream starring the biggest names in entertainment supporting small businesses.

Watch Billie & Finneas’ performance below.

Watch Billie Eillish Perform A 50-Minute Home Concert! [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com