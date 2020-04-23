J-Si from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show reached out to the guy who called him names in high school to find out why. His response wasn’t what he expected, though it did bring him closure!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: How J-Si Got Caught Caught

RELATED: J-Si Shares How He Got His Dumb Injury

RELATED: J-Si’s Prank War With The Wife Got Him “The Look”

J-Si Confronts His Bully was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: