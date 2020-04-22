Quarantine Questions

Being in quarantine has people asking a lot of questions… like why do only some cast members of the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show have nicknames? And what even is a nickname? And can you give yourself your own nickname? Let’s discuss!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25902450″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5976efa5834310fe0524177e084e29da.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Brandon Caldwell

