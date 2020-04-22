KKMS Daily News: The Patio Conspiracy

Did Big Al legitimately win the patio decorating contest, or is there some funny business going on? We send out our finest from the KKMS Daily News center to investigate.

Plus, it’s Ana’s turn in the kitchen, and Nick has an addiction problem.

