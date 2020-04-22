The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex, Madison Prewett

There is trouble in…former paradise.
Just days after the season finale of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett decided to part ways for good. Weber stated, “Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”
I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️
Recently, Madison spoke out about their relationship and it seems Weber is not too happy about it.
In her first interview since the show , Prewett spoke with the Off The Vine Podcast and didn’t hold anything back…and we mean ANYTHING. She spoke candidly about how she treated Peter’s mom, the season finale, and Weber’s rumored relationship with former cast mate (and Madison’s best friend), Kelley Flanagan.
Today @madiprew and I get into allllll the things we’ve been wondering since Peter’s season wrapped! So happy we got to have this conversation. Our convo includes everything from why she went on the show in the first place and behind the scenes moments to her feelings towards Peter’s family and her thoughts on his quarantine situation. We talk about why things didn’t end up working between her and Peter and what’s next for her. And of course, we play lots of games including Plead the Fifth where NOTHING is off limits. #OffTheVine #podcast
If that wasn’t enough drama, Weber made a response to Madison’s interview. He stated, “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…,”
We have a feeling this isn’t the end of this drama!
