Here Is The Latest Information On COVID-19 Cases In Indiana

As of April 21, 2020, the Indiana State Department of Health reports that 630 people have died in Indiana due to COVID-19. 67,264 people have been tested with 12,097 Hoosiers testing positive. Currently, Marion County has the most positive cases and deaths in the state.
The state of Indiana is still under a stay-at-home order until May 1st. Only essential errands and matters are permitted under the order. If you must leave your home, the CDC recommends wearing a cloth face mask/cover to protect yourself against COVID-19.
