Indy
HomeIndy

Here Is The Latest Information On COVID-19 Cases In Indiana

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

As of April 21, 2020, the Indiana State Department of Health reports that 630 people have died in Indiana due to COVID-19. 67,264 people have been tested with 12,097 Hoosiers testing positive.  Currently, Marion County has the most positive cases and deaths in the state.

The state of Indiana is still under a stay-at-home order until May 1st. Only essential errands and matters are permitted under the order. If you must leave your home, the CDC recommends wearing a cloth face mask/cover to protect yourself against COVID-19.

See Also: 

Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Everything You Missed From The ‘One World Together At Home’ Concert

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close