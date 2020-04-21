Entertainment News
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications

Opening night after party of Broadway play &apos;Waitress&apos;

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Broadway star Nick Cordero‘s fight with COVID-19 has taken an unfortunate turn.

In his battle with the novel coronavirus, the 41-year-old Tony Award nominee has been left unconscious and on a ventilator in intensive care at a Los Angeles area hospital, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

The actor and father also had to have his right leg amputated after he underwent severe blood clotting. He’s been hospitalized since March 31.

“For Nick, he is doing the best that he possibly can right now, which is a huge hallelujah. Surgery went well, he’s recovering well,” Kloots said Sunday in videos shared to her Instagram story. “Everything seems to be kind of calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a roller coaster.”

Prayers up for Nick and his family that he beat this!

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

