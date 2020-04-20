Deep Thoughts With Part-Time Justin

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Why are they called apartments if they’re all together? And why do we turn down the music when we’re driving and looking for directions? The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show was stumped this morning as they asked some of life’s biggest unanswered questions thanks to Part-Time Justin! By the way, are these the things stoners think about?

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25804573″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/618b2a51c7c0ee34bdc63b576406e6a9.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

