Big Al from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show shared a pretty powerful story of what happened during an online church service that he attended. Take a listen!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25804772″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/618b2a51c7c0ee34bdc63b576406e6a9.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Big Al’s Quarantine Girlfriend Requirements

RELATED: NFL Star Von Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Big Al Reveals Why He’s Mad At Church was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: