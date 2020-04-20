Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Indy’s Connection: Caring for Mental Health and Celebrating Earth Week During COVID-19

This week, host Emily Metheny talked mental health with Alice Jordan-Miles, Director of Purdue Fort Wayne Behavioral Health and Family Studies Institute. Alice is also the Director of the Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition. She explained what people are feeling during the pandemic, how to get help, and how to support one another. You can reach out directly to Alice for more information about mental health at jordan@pfw.edu.

If you or someone you know needs emergency suicide prevention assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).  You can also text HOME to 741741 to access the Crisis Text Line.  There are resources on the website to specifically handle Coronavirus related feelings for students, parents, healthcare workers, and more.

For the second part of the show, Emily spoke with Ashley Haynes, Director of Marketing of Keep Indianapolis Beautiful. April 19th kicks off Earth Week, and KIB has adapted its plans to celebrate the week and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with proper safety measures in place. Ashley also talked about the resources and activities on the website for kids and adults.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

