Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview [VIDEO]

As we still face COVID-19, many entertainment outlets have continued to keep up the content and practice social distancing by doing live virtual interviews. Celebs have called in to do interviews right from the comfort of their own homes. With that, there can be a lot of uncertainty and interruptions–especially if you have kids.

Actor, Chris Hemsworth knows first hand about interruptions. While speaking with Luke Darcy on the Triple M Show, Hemsworth’s 6-year-old son made his way into the interview and stole the spotlight. Watch this adorably funny moment.

