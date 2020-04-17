The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
The KKMS Shares Their Haiku Poems!

Haikus

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

It’s National Haiku Day so naturally, the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show decided to write some of their own! It … well, it didn’t go over exactly like the crew thought. So in summation:

We wrote a Haiku.

We should stick to radio.

Poetry is hard.

There, that’s better. Right? Just … just don’t ask us to teach a poetry class anytime soon.

The KKMS Shares Their Haiku Poems!  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Close