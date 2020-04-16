The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Recognizing Sarah Millwood

Sarah Millwood

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Sarah is an ICU nurse that has worked in the coronavirus units at several different hospitals and even fly to New York to help out there.

Do you know a doctornursefirst responderdelivery driversmall business ownervolunteer or other individuals who has shown tremendous act of kindness during this time?

Tell us about them HERE!

