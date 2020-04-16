People We Should Shame

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Who should go on the list of shame? People that double dip their chips? Those that leave their turn signal on, even when they are not turning? Carole Baskin? (Okay, we’re pretty sure Joe Exotic called that one in on Carole). We decide who goes on the naughty list now!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25608633″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5a796791c518547d786cba12a2373520.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

